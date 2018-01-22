Central’s Destiny Garris Pinpoints Success on the Mat

Central High School sophomore Destiny Garris is a two-time state champion after being one of 135 girls competing for a Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state title this weekend at Lawrence High School.

The IHSGW is an organization that started the first girls state wrestling tournament last year. Unlike boys wrestling, there is not a team competition. However, officials determined scoring from the individual tournament to crown the state’s team champion. Garris won her two matches at the tournament to win the 106-pound weight class title.

The 4-foot-9, 98-pound wrestler competes against local boys in the 106-pound weight class. She placed fifth as a freshman in the 2017 sectional, and placed fourth in the 2018 SIAC Tournament.

While the sport gains more popularity, it has yet to be an official NCAA Sport.



