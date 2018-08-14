Central’s Burgess Looks to Boost Bears with Quick Introduction

Now that “The Owen Era” has ended, Troy Burgess has some big shoes to fill as the new Central High School Head Football Coach. Andy Owen, who led Central Football for 11 years, is the EVSC Athletic Director.

Burgess, who has nearly 30 years of coaching experience, comes to the Tri-state with a demeanor that feeds off high energy at the Bear Den. He has spent the last four years in school administration at South Putnam so he could watch his son, Mason, play at Plainfield High School.

Central travels to Green-Field Central Friday night for its first game of the season.

The offense will line up behind six foot five senior quarterback Brennon Harper, who is receiving looks from Purdue, Ball State, Ohio, and Indiana State.

In wake of the situation at the University of Maryland, 44News asked Burgess about the culture surrounding football players to compete with injuries. He says the culture of players feeling the need to prove themselves to their peers starts early, but should never get to the point of risking serious injuries.

