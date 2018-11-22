Central Ready for Tough State Finals Matchup

The Central Bears are ready for a battle in the 4A IHSAA State Championship Game.

After the program made it to the final weekend for the first time in program history, the players knew Friday’s game would be a challenge.

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger is in the championship game for the 11th time and has a chance for a fifth state title.

However, despite the big-game pedigree, the Bears believe a will to win can trump all of the odds.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Catch coverage all evening on 44News.

Comments

comments