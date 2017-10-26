44News | Evansville, IN

Central and Jasper Ready for the Elements in GOW

Central and Jasper Ready for the Elements in GOW

October 26th, 2017 44Blitz, Central, Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter

The Central Bears and Jasper Wildcats will face more than each other in the sectional semifinals.

Rain is in the forecast for the game in Dubois County and fans of both teams can expect a battle.

Central comes into the second round of the postseason off a 34-6 win over Reitz, while Jasper advanced on a 41-7 win over Northview.

Catch 44Blitz every Friday night at 10 p.m. on CBS44.

Follow game updates with the hashtag “#44Blitz” alongside sports reporter Nick Ruffolo at @NRuffolo44News and sports director JoJo Gentry at @JGentry44News.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.