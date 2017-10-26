Central and Jasper Ready for the Elements in GOW

The Central Bears and Jasper Wildcats will face more than each other in the sectional semifinals.

Rain is in the forecast for the game in Dubois County and fans of both teams can expect a battle.

Central comes into the second round of the postseason off a 34-6 win over Reitz, while Jasper advanced on a 41-7 win over Northview.

