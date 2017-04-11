Home Indiana Central Indiana Landmark Will See New Life April 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A central Indiana landmark will see new life. The Indiana Landmarks Commission has agreed to purchase and restore Delphi’s Monon High Bridge. The old railroad bridge was built in 1891. CSX abandoned the bridge in 1987.

In 2016, the bridge ended up on the state’s 10 Most Endangered structures list.

Indiana Landmarks plans to put up a temporary chain-link security fence at the north end of the bridge with gates that will allow access for construction equipment. Signs will warn people about trespassing until the refurbished bridge is completed.

There is no word on when the construction will be completed.

Indiana Landmarks will sink $121,000 into repairs then give it to the township to be used as part of a trails system.

Monon High Bridge is believed to be the second highest bridge in the Hoosier state after the Tulip Trestle near Bloomfield in Greene County.

Carroll County is known for preserving more than 30 historic bridges for vehicular and pedestrian uses. It imported and restored the 1914 Freedom Bridge, discarded by another county, to carry a trail across the new Hoosier Heartland Highway.

