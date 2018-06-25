Central Indiana Increasing in Population

A new study says central Indiana’s population growth is outpacing other regions. The news isn’t good for Evansville.

12 of the 15 fastest growing cities and towns in Indiana with a population of at least 5,000 are in the Indianapolis area.

Whitestown is the fastest growing town in Indiana for the seventh with a rate of 7.6 percent in 2017.

Indianapolis had the largest total population increase, gaining 5,500 residents last year.

Fort Wayne had the next largest gain with about 2,000 new residents.

However, other metropolitan areas in the state like Gary and Evansville are losing population.

