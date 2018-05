Although only three teams advanced to the next round, all of the athletes competing at the IHSAA Unified Track & Field sectional at Central High School left as winners.

Jasper, Vincennes Lincoln and Southridge will compete in the Bedford North Lawrence regional, but teams like Harrison High School have a silver lining.

Jose Menendez finished his fourth season with the Warriors unified team Saturday and is one of the biggest leaders on the track.

