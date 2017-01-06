Central High School will be Closed Friday

This post is from the Evansville Vanderburgh School District’s Twitter page….”Due to the amount of rumors and speculation on social media about potential threats as an outgrowth to the tragedy from earlier this week and the heightened sense of alarm, Central High School will be closed today, Friday, January 6. Please know school officials continue to work closely with EPD regarding this situation.”

The tragedy being referred to in the Twitter post is about 15-year-old Roman Kellough who shot himself earlier this week in the front lawn of Central High School. Bullying is suspected to be the reason Kellough took his life. Kellough’s family hopes his death can serve as a lesson for those in the community who may be in the same place he was.

