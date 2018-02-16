Home Indiana Evansville Central High School Student Arrested For Online Threat February 16th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A Central High School student is arrested in connection with online threats made against an Evansville high school. Brandon Jones, 18, faces felony intimidation and disorderly conduct charges.

Evansville Police received a tip about a threatening comment made under the name Kaleb Jenson on an EvansvilleWatch thread.

Police say the thread originated on February 12th, but the comment was left Thursday night around 9:50. The post read, “since Florida lost some people, it’s time for somebody else to (sic) I’m shooting up one of the Evansville High Schools tomorrow.”

Investigators tracked down the IP address where the post originated, which led them to a home on Springfield Drive in Vanderburgh County. Jones was located at Central High School and taken to police headquarters.

During an interview, police say Jones admitted to creating the fake Facebook account on February 14th. Investigators say he told them he posted the comment so that school would be canceled Friday. Jones claimed there were no other factors that caused him to make the threatening statement.

Police don’t believe anyone else was involved in this incident.

Jones was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

The EVSC has released a statement in regard to this case. It reads, “We applaud the Evansville Police Department for their diligent and swift work and cooperation with school officials to conduct an investigation resulting in an arrest. Early this morning we were notified by EPD that an unknown individual had made an ambiguous, nonspecific threat on social media against an unnamed Evansville high school. We immediately notified all local public and private high schools to make them aware of this threat. Precautionary measures were taken in all EVSC high schools. We take all threats seriously and will continue to work with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of our schools.”

