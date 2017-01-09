Home Indiana Evansville Central High School Reschedules Boys JV and Varsity Games January 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Central High School is rescheduling the boy’s basketball junior varsity and varsity games. The boys basketball games are rescheduled for January 25th at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Central will play against Bosse High School.

Rumors on social media caused the school corporation to cancel classes and the basketball games Friday. Authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to starting these rumors.

Monday morning Central students returned to their classes.

Comments

comments