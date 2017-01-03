Home Indiana Evansville Central High School Planning to Add New Baseball Press Box January 3rd, 2017 Matt Peak Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Central High School will get a new press box at its baseball stadium. The new facility will also include storage, and will replace the older one that’s being used now. The school is still waiting for approval from the Vanderburgh Building Commission. This is part of a larger project, to rename the field after longtime Central Baseball Coach Paul Gries. They need to sign off on how big the box can be, and once they approve, construction can begin.

