Evansville Central Grad Dylan Meyer Treats PGA Tour Debut "Like Any Other Tournament" July 12th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Evansville native Dylan Meyer is hours away from making his PGA Tour debut in Silvis, Illinois.

The Central grad is playing on a sponsor exemption against some of the world’s best golfers.

The upcoming Illinois senior and 2017 Big Ten individual champion says he feels the nerves, but that’s not keeping him from wanting to make the cut to play Saturday and Sunday.

Meyer is also playing alongside fellow college teammate, Nick Hardy. He and Hardy had fun with media ahead of the tournament, joking during a press conference that they need to make a run for the White House with hip-hop artist, Nicki Minaj.



