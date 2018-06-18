44News | Evansville, IN

Central Grad Dylan Meyer Shines at U.S. Open

June 18th, 2018 Central, Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Evansville Central grad and University of Illinois standout Dylan Meyer recently received his PGA Tour card and in his first tournament as a professional, Meyer made his name known.

Meyer was only four shots off the lead heading into the final round at 6-over-par and finished tied for 20th in one of the biggest events of the year.

Sunday, Meyer gave four strokes back and finished 11-over-par.

He started the weekend with a 7-over-par 77, but rebounded with a 1-under-par 69 in round two.

Meyer told 44Sports he was disappointed with the opening 18 holes, but was able to refocus and make the cut at +6.

Several notable golfers including Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth were cut, while Meyer made it to the weekend.

The third round featured Meyer holding on with a 1-over-par 71 as many golfers posted high scores.

After having to turn down any winnings in previous professional tournaments, Meyer is full-time on the PGA Tour and took home over $100,000 for his top-20 finish.

