Central Grad Dylan Meyer Shines at U.S. Open

Evansville Central grad and University of Illinois standout Dylan Meyer recently received his PGA Tour card and in his first tournament as a professional, Meyer made his name known.

Meyer was only four shots off the lead heading into the final round at 6-over-par and finished tied for 20th in one of the biggest events of the year.

Sunday, Meyer gave four strokes back and finished 11-over-par.

He started the weekend with a 7-over-par 77, but rebounded with a 1-under-par 69 in round two.

Meyer told 44Sports he was disappointed with the opening 18 holes, but was able to refocus and make the cut at +6.

Several notable golfers including Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth were cut, while Meyer made it to the weekend.

The third round featured Meyer holding on with a 1-over-par 71 as many golfers posted high scores.

After having to turn down any winnings in previous professional tournaments, Meyer is full-time on the PGA Tour and took home over $100,000 for his top-20 finish.

