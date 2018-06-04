Central Grad Dylan Meyer Qualifies for U.S. Open
Just days after finishing his storied college career at the University of Illinois, Central alum Dylan Meyer qualifies for the U.S. Open.
Meyer finished in the “Top 5” of a field of 65 in the sectional qualifier at Springfield Country Club. He shot four-under over two rounds Sunday and Monday to finish second overall. The U.S. Open is set set for June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Course. The purse is $12 million. Coverage of the tournament airs on FS1 and right here on Fox44.
Meyer tells 44News that while he is no longer an amateur, he does not have a status competing on the PGA Tour. The 22-year-old has competed in the Valspar Championship and John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour as an amateur in college.