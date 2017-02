Central girls basketball is ranked tenth among all classes in Indiana.

This week, the Bears (23-1) are preparing for its regional match up against Columbus North Saturday morning. Central fell to Columbus North by four in regionals last season.

Central is led by five seniors: Erin Hodges, Mykiah Jones, Zion Sanders, Allie Wolf, and Alexis Thomas.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments