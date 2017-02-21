Central Football Coach Neil Wilkins Chooses Life Over Committing Suicide

For 15 years, Neil Wilkins has been calling Central High School home.

It’s where Wilkins played high school football about 10 years ago. And now at age 29, he’s in his eleventh year as an assistant coach.

“It should have never been played,” Neil Wilkins said pointing to the framed mural of the 2006 Central Football team in the main hallway of the school. “But, we did. And we lost, 8-7, in heart-breaking fashion.”

“He was a wide receiver and defensive back. But if you ask him, he could have played any position,” Andy Owen, Central’s head football coach, said with an empathetic smile. “We just should have just started him. Bad coaching decision.”

“If we would have made it to state, I would have been guarding John Goodman,” Wilkins fired back. “The kid ended up in South Bend at Notre Dame.”

Owen: “Should I fire myself?”

Wilkins: “No.”

Owen: “Okay thank you. One more year?”

Wilkins: “C’mon man,” Wilkins laughs.

Any student who’s attended Central or played football for the Bears over the past decade and a half knows Wilkins is the school’s most avid recruiter.

“You should play one year for us,” Wilkins yelled across the hallway during our interview to a prospective football player.

“Eh?” responded the prospect.

“Maybe you’ll like it,” Wilkins encouraged.

“That’s the thing about Neil. He just doesn’t give up,” said Dr. Cathy Gray, who was Wilkins’ first grade teacher. “If he believes in something, he works hard until he gets there.”

Gray is currently the associate superintendent of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.

“He made me a book and it was all about sports. And it was an amazing story of his life at Central High School,” Gray said. “None of my kids gave me a story book that thick, but Neil did. And I could tell he spent hours on it.”

Born with autism, it took time for Neil to feel like he could be on top of the world. But after hitting rock bottom committing crimes while he was in high school, Wilkins was sent to a juvenile detention center an hour north of home.

“I had already written my suicide note from Vincennes. Vincennes was the worst time of my life,” Neil said sitting in a stairwell at Central. “Like, I really contemplated suicide. And I was two weeks from doing it.”

Wilkins then encouraged himself to think about his family at school, home, and players he’s helped prepare for life on and off the field. That sparked several reasons to live on.

“I didn’t think anybody really wanted me back, or really cared enough,” he said. “But, boy was I wrong.”

With support from his Central family, Neil’s darkest days turned into one of his brightest moments of truth. He was loved.

“Neil is as close of a friend as I have. If you had to name a best friend, Neil would be right there,” Owen said. “I talk to him daily. He knows what’s going on in my life. I know what’s going on in his. And I value our friendship. And it’s not just one way. He helps me just as much as I help him. I’m going to stick with Neil and be with Neil Wilkins forever.”

“He’s had these people step into his life and kind of, he’s listened to them,” Gray said. “Because he’s the kid he is, he becomes part of your life. He becomes part of your family.”

“Tough times don’t last, tough people do,” Wilkins said in the stairwell. “And my mantra to me, my family, my Central family and all of our football players is one heart beat.”



