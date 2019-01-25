Central Defeats Reitz

Heading into its game with Reitz, Central had won 2 of its last three games. Reitz meanwhile had lost 3 games in a row.

Reitz would get an early shot in the arm from Malcolm Depriest off a drive to the hoop plus the foul.

The Panthers would get some additional help from Senior Gehrig Tenhumberg when he nailed a triple from the left corner.

The Bears needed to get things going and Khristian Lander would do just that with a coast to coast finger roll off the glass.

Central would go on to win 54-44. They will play next at Mt. Vernon, while Reitz will play host to Floyd Central.



