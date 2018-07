Home Kentucky Central City Receives $1 Million Loan to Improve Water System July 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Central City, Kentucky is getting $1 million to upgrade its water system. The city is getting a $150,000 loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture grant as part of a federal water and waste disposal program. An additional $850,000 was given as a loan.

Central City provides water to more than 2,000 Muhlenberg County customers and this money will be used to renovate and upgrade the system city-wide.

