Central City Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Child

A Central City man is accused of sexually abusing a child. On September 2, 2017, Kentucky State Troopers began an investigation into a sexual abuse complaint.

Through the investigation, police found that 34-year-old Matthew Burch, of Central City, had sexually abused a child under 12.

Burch was arrested at his home on January 19th around 5:50 p.m.

Burch is being held on a $10,000 cash bond in the Hopkins County Jail. If convicted, he faces five to 10 years behind bars.

