Central City Man Accused Of Eating Marijuana To Hide It From Police

A Central City man is accused of eating marijuana to hide it from Kentucky State Police. The incident happened on November 26th around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Robert L Draper Way and Cleaton Road in Powderly.

Troopers stopped a vehicle for failing to use a blinker. Once troopers walked up to the car, they say they smelled marijuana.

During the investigation, troopers say 22-year-old Tyler Moore was placing marijuana in his mouth and trying to eat it. Moore also had marijuana in his possession.

Moore was taken to the Muhlenberg County Jail and is charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, and public intoxication.

