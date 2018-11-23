44News | Evansville, IN

Central Bears Heading to State Championship Game

November 23rd, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

The Central Bears are looking to make history as they head to the Hoosier state capital for the class 4A State Championship game.

A send-off took place earlier today at central’s school. The bears have an impressive 13-and-1 record and will take on Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.

This is the first central football team in the school’s history to make it to a State Championship, and players say this year they are mentally prepared for the challenge ahead of them.

The Bears will kick off tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 2:30PM.

