Central Bears Heading to State Championship Game

The Central Bears are looking to make history as they head to the Hoosier state capital for the class 4A State Championship game.

A send-off took place earlier today at central’s school. The bears have an impressive 13-and-1 record and will take on Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.

This is the first central football team in the school’s history to make it to a State Championship, and players say this year they are mentally prepared for the challenge ahead of them.

The Bears will kick off tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 2:30PM.

