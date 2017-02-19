Cemeteries Closing in Marrs Township

Officials in Marrs Township have decided to close three cemeteries in the area.

Old Union, Calvin, and West Franklin cemeteries have tombstones dating back to the 1850’s. Trustees say that maintaining these properties has become difficult since no churches or organizations own the sites.

The West Franklin cemetery has an erosion problem from a nearby creek, where some of the tombstones are on the verge of falling into the water.

Marrs Township does not have any record of who is buried in these cemeteries, or paperwork showing who has bought or deeded plots. Burials will be on a case by case basis with written permission from the trustees until these records are found.

