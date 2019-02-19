Cellphones Hurting 911 Call Centers

Whether it’s day or night, 911 dispatch centers are ready to respond. Although, in some states, if you cut your landline you are cutting the budget for your local 911 call center.

“As you may know people are cutting their landlines and the tax on cellphones in Kentucky contributes less to 911 systems,” says Brad Schneider, Judge Executive of Henderson.

Henderson’s 911 Dispatch Center says between paying for the day-to-day operations and trying to advance their technology, they are having a hard time keeping up.

“We’ve upgraded, pretty well, the whole center with a new CAT system, new phone system, new radio system that was well out of date and really dangerous. Scary dangerous, of going down at a time when we needed it,” says Mike Shockley, Henderson 911 Dispatch Center Director.

Henderson officials are discussing what they can do to alleviate the financial issues. Some other communities across America have considered adding an additional fee to their water bill.

“It’s a good way to reach all the people who are benefiting from the 911 system,” says Schneider.

Adding this fee would give an alternative income to the Henderson 911 call center. Officials say this is necessary since the small amount of revenue collected from cellphones is diverted to the state.

“And the state is strapped for cash so we have to figure out something on the local level,” says Schneider.

Having an alternative option for revenue will avoid taking out money from the city and county’s general fund to keep the 911 call center up and running. Taking out a large amount of money from the general fund hinders other projects in the community.

“Which means less road repair because they have to use that money on 911,” says Shockley.

