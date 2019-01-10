Home Indiana Celestine Elementary Dealing With Low Enrollment January 10th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The northeast Dubois County School Corporation is looking for the best option to improve its schools which may lead to one closure.

The corporation has $3 million to use and hired George Link of VPS Architecture of Evansville to make the recommendations.

VPS Architecture recommends renovations to the high school and middle school immediately but says Celestine Elementary should close after the 2019-2020 school year.

This is due to declining enrollment trends at Celestine Elementary which only has 84 students at the moment.

All fourth graders would be moved to the middle school to make room for the students in the remaining buildings.

Parents have raised concerns about the potential change but the superintendent says it may still need to be done.

The board will begin discussing the recommendations on Tuesday, January 15th.

