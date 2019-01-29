Celestine Elementary Could Be Closing; Some Parents on the Fence

A few community members is Celestine, Indiana are worried about their elementary school closing – meaning they’ll have to send their children to a different school.

Some folks are worried about a tax hike, others are worried about a big change for students, But the Northeast Dubois County School Board Corporation is listening to the community concerns, and says they won’t be making a decision for a while.

School corporation officials say they have four school buildings, but only enough students to fill two schools.

With a recommendation from an VPS architect to eventually close Celestine Elementary, some parents are worried about the change.

“Yeah it would change our commute a little bit, but not too terribly bad. The class sizes would be my main concern,” says parent of two Celestine Elementary students Ashley Seger.

School board officials are looking at the class sizes throughout the district, and are trying to make the best decision for all students.

“We are looking at how we can utilize the most logical existing structures to remodel,” says Northeast Dubois County School Corporation board president Mary Pankey.

“We want to be very careful that we look at the safety of children if we are moving classes to different schools, and we don’t intend to have larger class sizes in the lower grades.”

Community members are also worried about a tax hike, but board officials say they don’t want to raise taxes.

“I feel that whatever we can do to give our students to make their education the best possible I am behind it, and I am going to support the school board and the administrative staff,” says Seger.

Northeast Dubois County School Corporation officials say a final decision won’t be made until late this year, early next year.

Community members can share their opinions at the next Celestine workshop February 4th 6:30 p.m. at Dubois middle school.

