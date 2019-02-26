The Smollett saga continues, R. Kelly released and who should play Nature Boy…grab a mug, because I’m spilling your Celebrity Tea.





“Empire” production sources say that none of the show’s brass heard even a whisper from Jussie grousing he was underpaid.

Despite Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson saying Jussie staged the “attack” to raise his profile and get more per episode.

This stunt was orchestrated by Smollett because he was dissatisfied with his salary.

Sources say, if Jussie was upset about his salary, he kept it to himself.

He was in the middle of a long-term contract and the executives, who are in a position to bust the deal or sweeten the pot, say neither Jussie nor his reps ever asked.

Jussie was pulling in a reported $125,000 per episode…which is on par with actor Bryshere Y. Gray, who plays his brother, Hakeem.

R. Kelly is a free man again, and it was total pandemonium as he walked out of jail…

Kelly’s one hundred thousand dollar bond — 10% of his $1 million bail — was finally posted Monday after he appeared in court and entered a not guilty to plea to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

As he walked out of jail, wearing his blue down coat, Kelly was swarmed by photogs and reporters.

Although Kelly’s out, he’s staring down another deadline….

He has to pay about a hundred and sixty thousand dollars in back child support to his ex-wife, Drea Kelly, by March 6.

If he doesn’t, it’s right back to county lockup.

The Kelly sources say he plans to make arrangements to pay the child support by next week, so he can focus on his criminal defense … and avoid jail.

Ric Flair thinks Bradley Cooper would be the perfect fit to play him in the upcoming Hulk Hogan biopic.

Wife Wendy might actually be on to something here … Todd often works with Bradley, so the director actually might be down to cast him alongside leading man Chris Hemsworth.

