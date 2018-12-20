Celebrity Tea: Aladdin Snub, Surprising School Kids, and I’m Keeping the 2 million Dollar Ring

Grab a mug, it’s your Celebrity Tea Time…

It’s hard to tell if Gilbert Gottfried’s truly bitter about not being asked to reprise his role in the “Aladdin” reboot, because the comedian’s response is super shady, but classic Gilbert.

Gilbert: No, I’m not in this new Aladdin, and the big insult about it is Robin Williams is!

That’s how big an insult it is, that they brought him back.

To add insult to injury, Gilbert says producers went out of their way to snub him …

Yeah … He went there.

Gottfried also predicts it’ll prove to be a big mistake not including him.





A buncha kids got a sweet pre-Christmas surprise Wednesday — ’cause Kobe Bryant brought the gift of Mamba — and a bunch of books — to them!

The Lakers legend dropped by Oxford Prep Academy in Mission Viejo and hung out with a bunch of kids for a great cause.

Kobe’s got a new podcast called “The Punies,” — a pod about kids who learn lessons through sports — which mamba hopes real-life children can draw from.

Turns out … one of the teachers at the school is turning those podcasts into an actual curriculum — so Kobe had to swing by to see it all in person.

Bryant brought the kids books, played games … and actually watched the kids present projects they’d been working on.

Paris Hilton’s got some bad news for her ex … The massive engagement ring Chris Zylka got her is staying with her, so she says, but the law is not on her side.

Paris appeared on Sirius XM’s “The Jenny McCarthy show” and dropped some tea on the $2 million bling ring.

Paris: The person who we got it from got millions and millions of dollars of free publicity, so…

I love how social media has basically become, like, a new form of money.

Jenny: Commercials!

Paris: Yeah, it’s pretty sick.

Jenny: So wouldn’t they say keep the ring?

Paris: Yeah.

Jenny: Good for you!

BTWs … The ring’s a doozy … It’s a massive 20-carat diamond, which took about 4 months to cut.

