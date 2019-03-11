Celebrity Tea

Aston Villa’s star midfielder, Jack Grealish, was bum-rushed Sunday by a Birmingham City fan who invaded the pitch in the early part of the first half and sucker punched him in the dome!

The guy got a running start to the hit and knocked Grealish down in the process.





The Birmingham fan was quickly subdued and yanked off the field by security, later arrested and hauled off to jail, according to local authorities.

Funny enough, Grealish went on to score the game-winning goal against Birmingham City in the second half of the game, clinching the W for his squad in a 1-0 victory.

Birmingham definitely were not sore losers either — in fact, the team issued a statement after the game apologizing to Grealish and Aston Villa at large for what one of their own fans did …saying the dude would be banned from St. Andrew’s Stadium for life.

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis had another tough night on tour — he couldn’t get a handful of chatty spectators to shut their yap, so he stormed offstage … again.

The country-rock star was performing solo Saturday night in Oklahoma City, where he cut his set short toward the end of the show …but not before laying into some members of the crowd.

This isn’t the first time Aaron’s had crowd control issues at his shows lately.

He did the exact same thing in Texas just last month, and he also laid into a heckler a couple months before that in Indianapolis.

A lesson to those who wanna watch Aaron Lewis live …look on in silence, or else!

Some notable names appeared in Evansville over the weekend, to take in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Retired pro NBA player and president of the L.A. Lakers, Magic Johnson was spotted taking in a game at The Ford Center.

And Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was seen in the crowd at the tournament Saturday night.

And finally, not so much celebrity sighting as personality…but we’re counting it because it’s us!

Your 44News crew was spotted escorting SMILE on Down Syndrome self advocates, and showing you the latest fashion trends from beachwear to smart casual, fun and flirty and gatsby-esque show stoppers!

Can’t get enough celebrity tea?

You’re in luck!

Tune in late nights for TMZ and Extra, here on FOX44.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments