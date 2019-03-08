Celebrity Tea

Shocking footage of Bam Margera unloading on his manager…screaming obscenities and threatening violence at a comedy club in New York.

Where is everybody? Take me home!

Folks at the West Side Comedy Club say Bam’s team asked the venue to cancel the 7 pm set, but were still hopeful about the 10 pm gig.

But when Bam showed up at 8 pm and the place was empty, Bam started ripping his manager a new one.

Sources say he appeared intoxicated upon arrival, and even though they tried to explain that the audience wouldn’t start showing up until 9 for a 10 pm show, he was seething.

After beefing with his manager, Bam stormed out of the venue and flipped off the parking attendants as he climbed into a waiting car.





It’s the interview people can’t stop talking about, as Gayle King sat so calmly while R. Kelly unraveled before her eyes.

She dropped by “The Late Show” Thursday night to unpack all the wildness and take Stephen Colbert behind the scenes.

I could see him getting more heated… He was upset with me about some of the questions; that’s okay. He was a little irritated; that’s okay.

I thought the minute I walk up and say– If I stood up, like, ‘Calm down!’ … So I thought if I just sit there quietly looking at him, he would know I’m not going anywhere and I’ll just wait for you to finish whatever this is and then you’ll sit back down in the seat, and he did that.

Viewers will get to see even more of King’s reportedly 80-minute interview with Kelly in an hour-long special set to air tonight at 7 p.m. on CBS.

James Corden had the Jonas brothers in his car for some tough questions, and brought in his lie detector buddy to strap them in and put them to the ultimate test.

And just as they did with “Spill Your Guts or Fill your Guts,” the boys proved more than willing to be truthful with one another, even if the answers might sting a little.

As exciting as it is to see the Jonas brothers back together as a band, it’s perhaps even more heartwarming to hear that they’ve come back together as brothers, after several therapy sessions.

