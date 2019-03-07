Celebrity Tea

Jason Momoa is the king of the seas, but he’s not yet mastered the skies…because his private jet made an emergency landing after nearly catching fire!

Well, we have a slight delay…a half hour out of Palm Springs and the plane wanted to start a fire.

The “Aquaman” star survived the scare of a lifetime Wednesday morning…Jason’s private plane safely landed in Palm Springs after the aircraft reported an engine fire.

The Palm Springs Fire Department says the engine fire turned out to be a false alarm, and a firefighter snapped a pic with Jason on the tarmac.

In a truly baller move, Jason and his crew got another private jet to take them to their destination.

Looks like it's Jason's lucky day.





All eyes were glued to Gayle King’s interview with R. Kelly Wednesday morning, including Jimmy Kimmel’s.

The late-night host reacted to the “performance” piece later that night.

While we’re on the subject of electricity, did you see Gayle King’s sit down with R. Kelly? I believe this was the first time a defendant ever pleaded insanity during an interview.

But like the entirety of the internet, Kimmel was absolutely amazed by Gayle King’s poise throughout the interview, even as R. Kelly jumped out of his seat and started ranting and raving to the camera.

Is there anyone cooler than Gayle King? Whatever zen meditation class she’s taking, sign me up.

As for Kelly’s answers themselves, Kimmel said, “This was quite a performance.”

Stephen Amell is saying goodbye to “Arrow”.

Amell, who portrays Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on the long-running CW series, announced on Wednesday during a Facebook Live stream that the superhero drama would be coming to an end after its upcoming 8th season.

A large part of this decision is because I’m now a father and a husband and a lot of my life and interests don t really reside in Vancouver anymore and thinking that’s the best thing for me personally and professionally.

The actor shared that he initially brought up the idea of stepping away from the show to Executive Producer Greg Berlanti towards the end of the sixth season in May 2018.

Amell said they decided that he would return for a final, limited run in season 8.

At this time, no date has been set for its premiere.

