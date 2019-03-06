Celebrity Tea

The Jonas Brothers had their turn at “spill your guts or fill your guts”, and faced with disgusting dishes like bird saliva and worm spaghetti, it was shocking the difficult questions they were willing to answer!

Nick stunned his brothers when asked to rank his “Jumanji” co-stars by likability and barely hesitated before simply doing it.

He started with most like-able…Dwayne Johnson.

He’s the biggest with the most muscles… So then, it’s Karen… Because she’s so kind and funny.

Brother Joe was stunned and declared, “Your character just definitely just got killed off in the movie.”

But no response was more hilariously passionate than when James asked Joe to rank four boy bands from best to worst.

Who said I was cheating? Who said I was cheating? Let the handcuffs go!

This is footage of Adam “Pacman” Jones being arrested at an Indiana casino — footage the NFL star believes will prove officials overreacted that day.

Pacman was accused of cheating at a table game — but in the footage, you can see him adamantly denying the allegations … and demanding cops let him go.

Authorities say Jones was adding chips to his stack after he knew the outcomes of the games … which is obviously illegal.

Officials say the former Cincinnati Bengals star got aggressive — cussing out law enforcement and threatening to kill one of the responding law enforcement agents.

He’s since been hit with 8 criminal charges stemming from the incident, but has pleaded not guilty.

Hollywood medium Tyler Henry agrees with John Oliver that yes, there are unscrupulous vultures” posing as psychics.

I understand skepticism, I think that skepticism is something to be embraced, I think we should question every belief we have.

One of the charges Oliver and other skeptics make is that mediums can “hot read” a target; research them before a read.

However Tyler’s MO on “Hollywood Medium” is never knowing who he is reading until he actually meets them on the day.

Tyler revealed that in an upcoming episode of “Hollywood Medium,” he underwent a brain scan while doing a reading; conducted by Dr. Drew and a scientist colleague.

And the brain scan most interestingly reflected some huge anomalies that they weren’t able to explain.

“Hollywood Medium” season 4 continues on Thursday nights.

