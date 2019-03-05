It’s time to spill today’s Celebrity Tea…

Because they’re doing it big south of the border — spending quality time on a yacht in Mexico.

Offset is performing with Migos for a bunch of college kids on spring break, and Cardi took full advantage of her husband’s work trip.

The hip-hop stars are sampling everything Cabo has to offer — amazing resorts, fresh seafood, perfect boating weather — and it looks like they’re having an epic time.

Viva Mexico!!!

Oprah Winfrey is getting inundated with hate-filled messages from Michael Jackson fans ahead of her big interview with his accusers from “Leaving Neverland.”

Okay, so here’s the thing that I think is so hard for people who have not had this type of trauma, or experience in their life, to understand and that is: if you were abused, why would you continue to want to be around the person?

On its face, this question alone shows Oprah’s objectivity …

But that seems to be lost on rabid MJ fans who are spewing internet hate at the host .

Oprah’s interview with Jackson accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck is set to air on HBO after part 2 of “Leaving Neverland.”

Excerpts have already been released …and, clearly, the content is angering MJ’s most passionate followers.

She doesn’t say whether she believes Robson and Safechuck — both of whom have previously testified Jackson never molested them.

The interview alone has still been enough to trigger the internet hate.

Things are getting juicy in the boxing world.

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. Says he’ll gladly accept Vitor Belfort’s challenge saying he’s down to brawl with the ex-UFC champ …

But needs 6 weeks to prepare.

Vitor Belfort’s saying he wants to box me? Ain’t no hair off my back. This is what I do for a living. Y’all must’ve forgot. That’s who I am. I love a battle. I love a challenge. So, if that’s what you want, that’s what you get. Ain’t like you gotta ask me twice.

Just last week, 41-year-old Belfort — the former UFC Lightweight Champ — called out Roy during a media event for the One Championship MMA promotion.

One fight I’d really love is me against Roy Jones Jr. Roy, wherever you are, I wanna come challenge you for a boxing match, but with this condition: I’m gonna be able to dirty box with you.

Jones hasn’t fought in over a year but says he doesn’t need long to get into fighting shape.

Be careful what you wish for Vitor …you just might get it.

This guy is having a bad day…





German and Austrian officials conducted a doping raid at the Nordic Skiing World Championships last week in Seefeld, Austria.

Five skiers and four other people were arrested at the championships.

But nobody will likely be as embarrassed as the dude caught on camera receiving a transfusion.

The man who was caught red-armed is Austrian Max Hauke, a veteran of the Sochi and Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Maybe he can try the “the needle fell into my arm!” excuse?

Jej Vinson, a native of the Philippines who moved to Los Angeles to chase the American dream, performed Drake’s “Passionfruit” with a delightful twist that had all the coaches pushing their buttons!

His vocals were so good that Clarkson had to leave her chair to give him a hug.

“We re probably going to win ‘The Voice.’ Clarkson exclaimed, “I’m so excited!”

Blind auditions continue March 5th.

Congratulations are in order for Ashley Bush and Julian Lefevre!

George H.W. And Barbara Bush’s granddaughter, tied the knot with Julian over the weekend at the contemporary Austin Laguna Gloria in Texas.

Not only were the couple surrounded by their friends and family on their special day, but the romantic outdoor ceremony was also officiated by Ashley’s older sister, Lauren Bush Lauren.

Chrissy Teigen has been sharing the most adorable videos of baby Miles, John Legend’s mini me, on Instagram.





Besides this video, we’ve seen the baby sharing ribs with dad, and a cute photo of Miles sitting beside a chalkboard in celebration of how much he’s grown in the first 9 months of his life.

“9 months of this perfect”, Teigen captioned the snapshot, adding a pink heart emoji.

Spoilers ahead!

The moment fans of The Bachelor have been waiting for all season finally happened on Monday night, setting up next week’s two-night finale.

Producer: He’s taking off the mic.

Somebody get Chris!

Colton!

In a moment that has been teased literally all season long, Colton Underwood jumped the fence on The Bachelor on Monday’s episode.

This came after an unpredictable night where he was ultimately ‘dumped’ by ‘the one’ on the night he planned to lose his virginity.

When Cassie learned her father did not get permission to ask her for her hand in marriage, she made the difficult decision to leave the show, causing Colton to bolt.

Impending fatherhood may be making Prince Harry a little nervous.

On Monday, the royal dad-to-be spoke with an old friend JJ Chalmers, a former marine and new dad.

Chalmers and his wife Kornelia introduced Harry to their 5-week-old baby, James.

“It’s your turn next!”, Chalmers said to him.

Harry simply smiled slightly anxiously as the tot wriggled and cried.

Maxine French, a senior auxiliary nurse in the diabetes center and self-described number 1 fan of Harry, shared a moment of baby chat as well.

“I just grabbed him and hugged him and gave him a kiss,” she said. “I wished him all the luck in the world with the baby.”

