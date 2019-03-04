It’s time for your celebrity tea…

We knew Nene Leakes had been suspended from Real Housewives of Atlanta, but we finally got to see the melt-down last night.

During Nene’s “wig party” Kandi Burruss mentioned she had never seen Nene’s famous closet.

Nene said the closet was a mess and that she didn’t want anyone going in there, but Kandi paid her no attention, and Porsha followed closely behind…

Nene went ballistic!

She grabbed the camera guy by the shirt and pulled him back, ripping his shirt in the process.

The 51-year-old TV personality was suspended for an episode, without pay.

Nene is making $200,000 per episode.

Katy Perry shared her and Orlando Bloom’s meet cute during an audition for American Idol, and it’s pretty sweet.

I met my boyfriend over In ‘N’ Out. We were at the Golden Globes, and we weren’t together, so I had my security guard grab 10 In ‘n’ Outs, and all of the sudden I see my boyfriend’s hand…he wasn’t even sitting at our table. He just swoops in and he grabs it, and I’m like, ‘Hey, that’s my burger,’.

It was an adorable story as she was ready to be mad when his hand went right in there until she followed it up and saw who was attached to it.

UFC’s new welterweight champ, Kamaru Usman, just can’t wait to get a piece of Colby Covington — so much so, in fact, that they almost came to blows inside a casino.

This, less than 24 hours after the two nearly got into it just after Saturday night’s UFC event.

They were broken up and escorted away that night, but this time around … there weren’t as many security guards on hand to keep them separated.

The scene is pretty tense, as there were women and children around.

Eyewitnesses say more security showed up just in time before things got really out of control, and both men were escorted out of the building.

If this face-off is any indication, the official match-up between Kamaru and Colby should be as good as it gets.

