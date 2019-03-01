Celebrity Tea

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again!

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Danielle Staub just confirmed her engagement to Olivier Maier, a New York City businessman who is also the Duke of Provence.

Duchess Danielle, anyone?





The two got engaged on Thursday morning at Cheval Blanc Maison during their ongoing vacation in St. Barth.

Making the news all the more surprising: nobody knew Maier existed until Monday of this week … and Staub just finalized her divorce from Marty Caffrey seven days ago.

The two will reportedly walk down the aisle as soon as they get back to the Big Apple, with a courthouse ceremony on Monday.

This is the reality TV star’s twenty first engagement and will be her fourth marriage.

Travis Scott says he postponed his Astroworld concert in Buffalo Thursday night because of illness, but sources say it’s more complicated than that … because Kylie accused him of cheating and he’s staying in L.A. To deal with it.

First of all, Travis’ reps say the rapper absolutely denies he cheated on Kylie.

But, on Wednesday he flew back from the east coast to surprise her and Stormi.

They were at her home in the evening, when she claimed to discover “evidence” he cheated on her… a major argument erupted and continued into Thursday.

It’s been a rough few weeks for Kylie…her best friend, Jordyn Woods, has been 86’d from her life, and the life of her family after she hooked up with Tristan Thompson.

We didn’t know anything! We, we were completely…legit did such a good job by not letting us know who anyone was. I was on the same stage singing with Gladys Knight, with Rumer Willis, T Pain and no, I had no idea!

Joey Fatone says “The Masked Singer” producers had him, and all the other contestants, jumping through hoops all season to conceal their identities … even from each other!

The ‘NSYNC singer told TMZ just how extreme their evasive tactics got — agents, managers and security guards were all wearing masks too.

If that sounds like a pain to you, think again … Joey says it made shooting the singing competition a ton of fun!

Fatone ended up finishing in 4th place behind Gladys The Bee, Donny Osmond The Peacock, and The Monster who won it all — T-Pain.

