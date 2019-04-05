It’s time for your celebrity tea…

Tommy “Tiny” Lister — best-known for playing Deebo in the “Friday” movies — got a visit from cops after his girlfriend’s live stream captured him arguing with her and smacking a phone out of her hands.

Tommy told TMZ he never laid a finger on the woman and was only trying to get the phone out of her hands.

As for the argument?

Tommy says he was upset because she kept egging him on and claims that police looked at the video and advised him to get a restraining order against her.

Seems pretty obvious, but he says she’s now his ex-girlfriend…they’re breaking up.





Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, is now officially charged with murder…the L.A. County D.A. charged him with 1 count of murder, 2 counts of attempted murder and 1 count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Holder faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

The attempted murder charges are for the alleged shootings of Kerry Lathan and Shermi Cervabta Villanueva.

Holder is being held in solitary confinement, as cops believe he’s a target in jail.

It’s doubtful he sees the light of day anytime soon, his bail’s already been set at a whopping $7,040,000.

Jussie Smollett isn’t out of a job in Hollywood … at least according to Taraji P. Henson who says the embattled actor is slated to return to “Empire” …assuming it officially gets greenlit for season 6.

Taraji dropped the news Thursday after Joy Behar straight-up asked on “The View” if Jussie’s gonna be on the show — currently in hiatus — next season.

I haven’t heard anything else. I haven’t heard anything.

The fifth season of “Empire” wrapped up last week but there’s been no official word on whether season 6 is a go …but Taraji made it sound as if it’s all but official.

As you know, prosecutors dropped Jussie’s case but he’s still in the city of Chicago’s crosshairs.

Have a need for celebrity tea?

Tune in late nights for more with TMZ and Extra, here on FOX44.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments