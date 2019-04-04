It’s time for your celebrity tea…

Britney Spears has been admitted to a mental health facility …

Sources connected to Britney say she has been distraught over her dad’s illness …which is quite serious and not getting better.

Jamie Spears has now had 2 surgeries to correct major issues with his intestines and colon.

The second surgery was recent but he’s been suffering complications.

As you know, Britney put her Vegas residency on hold to care for her dad, and friends say she’s been having a really hard time.

Britney checked herself into the facility about a week ago where she will live for 30 days.





Martha Stewart abruptly canceled her book signing in New York after getting interrupted by an anti-fur activist …and it’s clear the demonstration ruffled her feathers.

Martha Stewart has blood on her hands. Canada Goose has blood on her hands!

You see the demonstrator come charging at Martha, holding up a sign about killing animals, ranting about Canada Goose as security guards quickly haul her away.

Martha’s clearly freaked out by the whole thing …the signing was called off shortly after the incident.

It’s unclear why the activist targeted this event …

As best we can tell, Martha doesn’t have any connection to Canada Goose.

Will Smith’s kicking butt in Miami …’cause he wouldn’t be a true bad boy if he let a stunt double handle all the fight scenes!

The scene goes down on the balcony of a hotel, and from the look of things, nothing — and I mean nothing — was stopping Will.

Big Willie was still his fun-loving self, though, taking time to goof around with his stand-in and the crew.

Will and Martin Lawrence — AKA Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett — have been shooting scenes since January for ‘BB4L,’ which comes out next year.

Looks they haven’t missed a step since the last sequel, 16 years ago.

