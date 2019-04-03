It’s time for your celebrity tea…

L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. Deputies nabbed their suspect in the Nipsey Hussle murder case yesterday.

And a number of details in the Nipsey murder case were revealed at a press conference last night.

One of the most intriguing was an email that either Nipsey himself or someone at Roc Nation sent to L.A. Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff.

Nipsey wanted to get together with the police to work on ways to prevent gang violence in his neighborhood.

The rapper and entrepreneur was murdered in view of a surveillance camera, and footage shows the shooter opening fire 3 different times on Nipsey before kicking his body and fleeing toward a back alley.





Taylor Swift got another unwanted visitor at her Rhode Island home when a police pursuit ended with a stolen car smashing into her front gate.

Police in Hopkinton, Rhode Island confirmed the high-speed chase started around 1 am after an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop and the vehicle took off.

Officers pursued the car, and the driver eventually lost control and plowed into the main entrance gate at Taylor’s estate.

The singer was not home at the time of the crash, and neither was anyone else.

Nick Cannon is looking for the next castmate to join his ‘Wild ‘n Out’ crew, and that special someone could be you …if ya got what it takes.

Are you a super star? You want to wild out with me? Are you funny? You got free-style skills? Then I’m coming looking for you all over the country, we’re doing the casting.

Sound like you?

Well, all ya gotta do is send Nick a video, photo and a reason why you’ll be perfect for season 13.

The submission deadline is April 17, and you must be at least 18 years old to apply.

Casting producers will be inviting select candidates to audition in New York City, Los Angeles and Atlanta in front of Nick.

Good luck!

