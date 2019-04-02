Celebrity Tea

Multiple people are injured and police and paramedics were on the scene of a Nipsey Hussle memorial after a loud noise sent people scrambling.

Thousands showed up outside Nipsey’s clothing store — where the rapper was gunned down just a day before — Monday night.

Video from overhead shows the crowd suddenly break into a panic and begin to run from the area.

Reports on the ground say a loud noise — that sounded like gunfire — sent everyone scrambling and causing a stampede … injuring multiple people in the process.

At this time, the reports of gunfire don’t seem to be supported …it’s unclear what the loud noise was that started the chaos.





Without fail, at least one celebrity always pulls the “We’re pregnant!” prank on April Fools’ day.

This year, it was Justin Bieber.

Bieber went to Instagram to post a sonogram photo, without comment.

Anyone skilled enough to type “sonogram picture” into Google images could find the original shot, proving that — if he and Hailey were expecting — this womb didn’t belong to them.

He then doubled down by following up that post with a photo showing Hailey inside a doctor’s office, hand on her belly and feet in stirrups.

“If u thought it was April fools,” he captioned the photo, leading to further speculation that he wasn’t kidding around.

Then, finally, he copped to the prank, posting another sonogram photo, this time showing a puppy inside.

“Wait omg is that a… April fools,” he captioned the image.

Maisie Williams turned white as a sheet and clasped her hands to her mouth after she said one sentence on “The Tonight Show” Monday night about the final season of “Game of Thrones.”

When I found out that Aria died in, like, the 2nd episode, I was…

Her expression and reaction afterward says it all as she panics, freaks out and starts to ask if Jimmy can edit it out.

Let’s just say it may have been the best April Fool’s Day joke of the day, and one of the best of all time, and Williams was absolutely stellar selling that moment after she let slip the so-called “spoiler.”

If it’s possible to win an Emmy for a talk show appearance, this would have to be up for consideration.

