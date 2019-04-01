It’s time to spill your celebrity tea…

We’d like to make an announcement that we just booked another show…we will be doing Sunday Service, sunrise, at Coachella.

Kanye West is changing his tune on Coachella — now saying he’ll be performing his Sunday Service at the festival …and he’ll be doing it Easter morning at the crack of dawn.

Kanye initially refused to perform on a traditional 60 by 40 flat stage that all performers normally use when they headline, and Goldenvoice — the company that runs Coachella — wouldn’t budge either.

In the end, they went their separate ways.





Not so anymore though.

It’s unclear if Coachella’s gonna open their gates early for Kanye to perform on stage — Coachella usually kicks off around 11 am each day —

Or if he’ll be grounded outside somewhere with his choir like he has been for the past few months.

I’ll be 100% up front with you man? I mean…that’s a usable amount of marijuana. You’re going to be placed under arrest for possession of marijuana. Okay?

Here’s video of Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers being put in cuffs and getting hauled off to jail for smoking an evening blunt with his friend in a park.

The police tell the tight end they could smell the marijuana …and when Rico reveals he has one more fully unused blunt in his possession, the investigation escalates.

One cop pats the two down …and ultimately decides to slap the cuffs on Gathers.

Rico was eventually charged with possession of marijuana — a Class B misdemeanor.

Gathers had to fight the charge in court throughout the Cowboys’ 2018 season …

And eventually struck a deal with prosecutors last week, agreeing to keep his nose clean for 90 days in order to have the charge dropped.

He also had to pay fines and fees.

Quavo brought out a lot of fire power for his second annual Huncho Day game …including one Colin Kaepernick, who played QB for the Migos MC.

Kaep was one of many celebs who showed out for Quavo’s star-studded flag football exhibition Sunday, which he started last year.

CK, of course, drew a huge crowd when he and Eric Reid made their way to the field.

Literally …a flock of people were following them.

And when it was officially game time, Kaep showed he’s still got a strong arm.

This is one of the few times we’ve seen Colin in action on a football field since he left the NFL after the 2016 season in the wake of his national anthem controversy.

