It’s time for your Celebrity Tea…

Just a week out from revealing to her fans she was staying in a sober living house…

Well, for some time now, and even today and beyond…I have been living in a sober house.

Williams checked herself out of the sober living home Monday afternoon following her show’s taping and began drinking.

Williams’ alleged relapse was the result of the purported birth of her husband Kevin Hunter’s child with a younger mistress, Sharina Hudson.

According to TMZ, Hunter has been on set with Williams this week and the two “are interacting and there’s no overt sign of hostility.”

Hunter is Williams’ manager and an executive producer on her show.

Hunter and Williams formally denied that he was even having an affair back in January when a blogger reported the rumors that he was seeing his massage therapist.





Kim Kardashian is a huge fan of “Mama Medium” …and the famous psychic wants to come all the way to Hollywood to read her fortune!

Hi, Kim Kardashian! It’s Mama Medium and her family. We can’t thank you enough for the shout out on Twitter about loving our show. We love you.

I would love love love to give you a reading!

As you know, Kim has always been super interested in the paranormal …hanging out with “Long Island Medium” Theresa Caputo and getting psychic readings from celeb seer Jayne Wallace.

Sources say TLC producers are reaching out to Kim to coordinate a meeting with Mama Medium.

Kim K getting her fortune told on TV?!?

Sounds like ratings gold.

Justin Bieber had a scary moment in his hotel room when a woman barged in and got busted for trespassing.

Justin was staying at a fancy hotel in Laguna Beach Tuesday afternoon when the crasher suddenly burst in …according to law enforcement.

Seems like Biebs didn’t panic …he told the woman to beat it, and then his security stepped in and held her until cops arrived.

Cops say the woman, who is in her late 30s, appeared to be drunk and claimed she entered Justin’s room by mistake.

She was booked for trespassing.

Bieber just announced he’s taking a break from music to focus on his family and his health.

Uninvited hotel guests can’t be good for his stress levels.

Can’t get enough celebrity tea?

Tune in late nights for a double dose with TMZ and Extra, here on FOX44.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments