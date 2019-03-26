Celebrity Tea

Mila Kunis guest hosted “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where she pressed “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi (Erika Jayne, for those of you

familiar with her chart-topping alter ego) about this season’s most convoluted storyline.

No one has ever asked me to do anything…that’s why you’re seeing us gel together so hard as a cast this year.

Mila then pointed out that, on some reality shows, cast members aren’t allowed to talk to each other without the presence of cameras.

Erika admitted that while it isn’t “advised” to do so, she and her co-stars still sometimes do.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion taping will take place in June, and if Erika keeps her promise, Mila Kunis will be joining her.





Michael Lang — the co-creator of Woodstock’s 50th anniversary festival says he heard about the backlash the festival has received in response to the lineup it released last week…and he has a message for Woodstock “purists”…

It’s kind of, get over it. You know, it’s just…we cannot have an oldies show. This is not “Old-chella” or “Desert Trip”, this is a really contemporary Woodstock for today. The reason for it, is really, is based around the social issues we’re dealing with.

Michael makes it crystal clear that i is an homage to the original 1969 festival.

He’s hoping to get a younger audience engaged in social discourse — just like his generation once did.

So, while there will be familiar acts for the veterans — like Santana and dead & company, Michael’s adamant Woodstock will benefit from an eclectic lineup.

Jordan Peele’s “us” dominated the box office in its debut weekend, and now those creepy doppelgangers are coming for James Corden’s “The Late Late Show.”

Corden and his sidekick Reggie Watts found themselves immersed in a horror parody so subtle and brilliant, Watts’ doppelganger totally had “horror parody” on his red t-shirt.

“What are you people?

It’s us.

You mean ‘we’.

Well, ‘we’ isn’t proper grammar.

I know.

It’s a copyright issue.

Just go with it.”

There were plenty of nods to the film, including Reggie trying to mimic the arms down running sequence that Peele’s doppelgangers had mastered.

“Us” is Peele’s critically-acclaimed followup to his modern horror masterpiece “Get Out.”

It opened as number one at the box office with $71.1 million in its first weekend, marking the second-best live-action original opening of all time behind “Avatar.”

Singer Mel B is refusing to apologize to a devastated Geri Horner for confirming their one-off sexual encounter on a TV show leaving the future of the Spice Girls tour in doubt.

“Didn’t you, or did you, with Geri Halliwell?

Well, what do you consider as “doing it” or not?

Did you sleep with her?

Yeah!”





Sources say that there is now no chance of an Australian or American tour.

After filming, Mel B texted Geri but sources indicate that she underplayed the revelation, meaning Geri initially felt she could shrug it off.

Geri has come close to confirming the long-rumoured encounter previously.

But sources say her attitude changed when she read the transcript and saw the footage.

Alex Rodriguez has been accused of being unfaithful to Jennifer Lopez yet again, this time by a British Playboy model who claims the baseball star asked for an encounter mere weeks before he proposed to the singer.

Zoe Gregory claims that A Rod blew up her phone with texts asking for sex, allegedly sent over lewd pictures, and demanded to meet in person.

She is coming forward with her claims this week saying that the Yankees star has been pursuing her since he texted her on Boxing Day, December 26, last year through January 22.

Rodriguez proposed to Lopez six weeks later on March 9th with a $4.5million ring.

After his majestic performance against Czech Republic – including his first England hat-trick – Raheem Sterling was taking a well-earned rest on the flight to Montenegro.

He did not count on team mate Dele Alli however, who filmed himself pranking Sterling on the flight to the Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday.

Alli posted a video of himself giving a sleeping sterling a ‘wet willy’ – licking his finger and inserting it into the ear of the manchester city forward.

Sterling continued to snooze even as Alli gave his finger a mighty wiggle.

And does not react even when Alli places his finger in for a second time.

