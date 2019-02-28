It’s time for your Celebrity Tea…

Lady Gaga has just one thought for everyone who thinks she and Bradley Cooper looked madly in love during their steamy performance of “Shallow” at the Oscars…good!

When Jimmy Kimmel brought up the rumors about a relationship between Gaga and Cooper?

Gaga rolled her eyes and said exactly what she thinks of where rumors like that start and circulate.



First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet…

And what it has done to pop culture is just abysmal.

People saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see.

Tell us how you really feel, Gaga.

If “Dark Phoenix” is to be the last X-Men film from FOX before the acquisition by Disney changes the direction of the franchise, it looks like they’re going out in an explosive blaze of glory, if this latest trailer is any indication.

The visuals are absolutely stunning, and Turner gives what appears to be an outstanding performance as a woman struggling with this terrible darkness within her.

All of our favorites from the recent “reboot” X-Men franchise are here, and definitely looking worse for wear in the trailer.

Honestly, after watching that trailer, it’s clear not everyone is going to make it out of this one alive.

Dark Phoenix is set to arrive in theatres June 7th.

A strange and wonderful journey comes to a close as “The Masked Singer” brings its final performances and unmasks all three singers.

Spoilers ahead!

The Bee slipped into third place and took everyone by surprise when revealed…

Nick cannon: Legendary Gladys Knight!

Gladys said she did the show as something different to elevate herself.

Next up…in second place, The Peacock.

Jenny McCarthy actually guessed correctly at the last minute…

Nick cannon: Donny Osmond!

Iconic superstar Donny Osmond!

Finally, it is amazing that this ridiculous show could elicit true emotion but what a wonderful victory for The Monster.

Nick: T Pain!

Keenan: T Pain?!

It was a beautiful reveal as T-Pain finished his journey of redemption triumphantly and with tears in his eyes.

Never again will anyone doubt what he is capable of as a vocalist…

“The Masked Singer” is a bona fide phenomenon and will be back for a second season!

