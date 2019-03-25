It’s time to spill your Celebrity Tea…

Add Johnny 3 Tears — singer and bassist of Hollywood Undead — to the list of musicians relieved their old songs have been wiped from MySpace…but he feels bad for other artists.

But I do feel bad for a lot of artists who were never able to put them down in a studio, or something like that. And I agree with the guy who, in The Rolling Stone article who was quoted. His name is Andy something, that this wasn’t just negligence. This was not an accident.

In case you hadn’t heard about the old social media network’s massive screwup — it deleted roughly 53 million music files uploaded from 2003 to 2015.

3 Tears says his old buddy, Tom, the co-founder of MySpace, wouldn’t have tolerated this …and it tells a sad tale of the company’s downfall.





Yung Joc is back on his hair cut game — this time he’s paying tribute the late and great Tupac Shakur by getting him imprinted on his head …in 3D, no less.

Joc showed off his new ‘do Sunday on social media, and it’s a very detailed portrait of Pac with the haircut he was rockin’ on “Juice”.

Even crazier?

Pac’s “hair” is actually popping out of Joc’s own head, as the barber left a patch of his hair to capture the real-life effect.

This isn’t the first time Joc has played around with different hairstyles …

He tried to one-up Usher a few months back with a retro pompadour ‘do that was a throwback to the ’50s and ’60s.

Adrien Broner got in trouble with the law again ….and he ended up in cuffs.

Eyewitnesses say the former boxing champ was in South Beach Saturday, when he jaywalked on busy Collins Avenue and a driver honked at him.

Adrien got angry and smacked the hood of the car and began yelling at the driver.

Cops were already out in force because it’s Spring Break, they heard the commotion and warned him to calm down or else he’d be arrested.

Broner then started yelling at the police so they cuffed him for a time but did not arrest him.

