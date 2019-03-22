Time to spill your Celebrity Tea..

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appear to be on the path to total reconciliation…having dinner together with their daughter.

The two hit up Sweet Chick in Los Angeles with Stormi Thursday night, the first time we’ve seen the family unit together since Kylie accused Travis of cheating and triggering a blowup fight.

The couple didn’t say much when they left the restaurant, and piled into the same car.

Sources close to the couple say, while the pair never officially split because of the fight, their relationship was strained…and they’d need time to really figure things out.





“Jersey Shore” stars Pauly D and Vinny are in Cancun, Mexico doing some preparations for their upcoming dating show.

The show is called “Double Shot at love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny” — and it recently got the green light from MTV.

Double Shot will feature 20 women looking to find love with the reality show bachelors.

Rich the Kid still subscribes to the mantra “if ya got it, flaunt it” …despite recently being the target of armed robbery.

The rapper scored this incredible spinning chain after dropping a whopping $425,000!

The entire piece features 250 carats of diamonds.

There’s also the glitzy Cuban link chain.

It’s to celebrate the release of his new album, “The World is Yours 2,” which, btw, is what’s inscribed in the center of the pendant.

Rich’s sophomore album dropped at midnight and features Big Sean, Offset and Lil Pump among others.

Can’t get enough celebrity tea?

Tune in late nights for more with TMZ and Extra, here on FOX44.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments