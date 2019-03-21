It’s time for your Celebrity Tea…

Kwame Brown is callin’ “no go” on the NBA’s one-and-done rule.

Of course, the infamous NBA rule is back making headlines this year after Zion Williamson made it emphatically clear he was ready for the pros.

Enter 37-year-old Brown — who went straight from high school to being the number one overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft when he was selected by the Washington Wizards.

To tell a young man he can go shoot a gun but he can’t go earn a living, that, to me, doesn’t make any sense.

Brown thinks the 1-and-done rule is just ridiculous saying there’s simply no place for it in today’s society.

Jessica Simpson has finally given birth!

The singer-turned-designer and her former NFL pro husband Eric Johnson welcomed their third child together on Tuesday — a baby girl by the name of Birdie Mae Johnson.

She weighed 10 lbs., 13 oz.

Simpson had been keeping her fans up to date throughout her third pregnancy, sharing incredibly candid photos on Instagram every step of the way.

Congrats to the whole family!

Michael Jackson’s wax figures at Madame Tussauds locations around the globe are not getting the #mutemichaeljackson treatment …despite renewed public outrage due to “Leaving Neverland.”

A spokesperson for Madame Tussauds says, “The figures on display at Madame Tussauds reflect profiles that have had an impact on popular culture and that visitors expect to see. Michael Jackson has been and is currently a feature of Madame Tussauds attractions around the world.”

As you know, HBO’s doc, “Leaving Neverland,” triggered an outcry to drop MJ’s music.

