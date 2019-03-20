It’s time for your Celebrity Tea…

Conor McGregor says he owes Nate Diaz a third fight — purely out of respect — and states definitively, “the trilogy will happen.”

He fought me, he beat me. He gave me a rematch at the exact same weight, there was no hesitation, that’s a true fighter right there. I have nothing but respect … I owe him the trilogy now and the trilogy will happen.

Of course, Conor first fought Diaz at UFC 196 in March 2016 — where was choked out and submitted in a legendary, bloody brawl with the fighter from Stockton.

Diaz agreed to a rematch at UFC 202 in August 2016 — where Conor emerged victorious in a 5-round major decision.

There’s been talk of a third fight for years —

But Conor has been chasing bigger money fights with guys like Floyd Mayweather.





Beto O’Rourke is getting one of the strangest party invitations ever extended to a presidential candidate …courtesy of the mastermind behind the Beto 2020 crop circle.

Stan Herd, the creator of the 2-acre political ad featuring Beto’s mug, is putting on a full-court press to convince Beto to take part in a huge gathering at the crop circle in Austin, Texas …

The crop circle took over 2 weeks and $12,000 to complete.

It popped up a few miles from the Austin airport days after Beto announced his plans to run for Prez.

No word yet if Beto will accept the party invite —

Meek Mill’s city-to-city — and now, state-to-state — government recognition tour is rolling over to Connecticut, where he’s receiving a state key for his efforts to reform criminal justice.

Meek’s getting this honor for the same reasons he’s been getting “days” all over the country during his current motivation tour — namely, his activism to retool the criminal justice system.

He just launched reform alliance with Jay-Z and a string of other powerful names in January.

The attention that Meek brought to this issue, because of his celebrity and the egregiousness of the crime…popping a wheelie and breaking up a fight…this is what sparked the match for the nation.

Meek’s honor also falls just as Connecticut passed some crucial new legislation toward that end.

The state legislature recently passed a bill to restore voting privileges to convicted felons who are on parole.

