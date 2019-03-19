It’s time for your Celebrity Tea…

There was something fishy about Olivia Jade Giannulli’s college acceptance and it certainly wasn’t the keel of her rowboat.





One of the teenager’s high school classmates, Harlow Brooks, has admitted she was shocked when Olivia made it into the prestigious USC especially when she didn’t seem to care all that much about school.

I remember when I was touring the school, I saw a picture of Olivia Jade’s sister actually on the wall with the Seniors and it was like, ‘Congratulations,’ I forget her name…Bella or something, ‘…for getting into USC!’ And I was like, ‘Oh wow, that’s crazy,’ USC is super hard to get into.

And then I remember hearing later that Olivia had also gotten into USC, and I was like ‘wow that’s kind of crazy, because USC is kind of very, extremely hard to get into’. So not only one sister, but both of them.

More confusing for Harlow, who actually enjoyed school, was how her classmate had time to be an influencer while also achieving the grades required to gain entry to such an elite college.

Harlow added she had “a hard time believing” Olivia Jade was not aware of her parents’ alleged scheme.

Miley Cyrus was so overcome with emotion at the memorial service for one of her favorite ‘Voice’ contestants …she couldn’t fight back the tears.

Before we sing this song for Janice, I just want to clear up a rumor. I was never her coach, ever. She was always mine.

Miley attended the celebration of life for Janice Freeman Monday at Mariners Church in Irvine, where she poured her heart out and honored the former ‘Voice’ singer.

She later surrendered the stage to her dad, Billy Ray, who led a rousing rendition of “Amazing Grace”.

Janice died from a blood clot in her lungs.

She had been battling a combination of bronchitis and lupus.

Janice was 33.

Marcia Clark, prosecutor of the O.J. Simpson trial, is an executive producer of the new show, “The Fix” which seems to be inspired by the 1995 case.

“The Fix” is Clark’s latest and arguably biggest project.

Much like Marcia herself, The Fix’s lead character, is a former prosecutor who steps away from legal work and out of the spotlight after losing a high-profile murder case in which a black movie star is accused of committing a double-homicide.

Sound familiar yet?

Perhaps Marcia herself answers this question best in the promotional videos for the show: “Is this a revenge fantasy?” She asks. “Maybe”.

Taraji P. Henson is keeping it positive…





The actress and her “The Best of Enemies” co-star Sam Rockwell Sunday were at their film’s premiere as Henson spoke out about her “Empire” son Jussie Smollett.

You have to stay strong, stay positive, full of hope.

Henson also dished on her upcoming nuptials to Kelvin Hayden, saying she won’t be tying the knot this summer joking that she doesn’t have a dress or a date yet.

“The Best of Enemies” is in theaters April 5th.

Malika Haqq, a staple on “Keeping up With the Kardashian,” revealed that her best friend Khloe’ Kardashian is “doing good,” in the wake of her breakup with Tristan Thompson after another cheating scandal.

She’s good, she’s doing good.

Haqq pointed out that Khloe’ is not someone to mess with, and that loyalty, respect, and consistency is what’s kept the BFFs friends since childhood.

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg aren’t afraid of a little PDA, and Morgan Freeman even caught them smooching at the Emmys!

Extra’s AJ Calloway caught up with the newlyweds at Sirius XM in New York City this week, where Donnie recalled Freeman’s priceless reaction to the makeout session.

We were at the Emmys and we were kissing in the hallway, and we heard this voice that sounded like God and it said ‘Get a room,’ and we turned around — it was Morgan Freeman staring.

Jenny also chatted about her new Sirius XM show, “Dirty, Sexy, Funny,” “The View,” and actress Renee Zellweger’s new look.

Extra sat down with Richard Pryor’s widow Jennifer Lee at Universal Studios Hollywood, where she promoted the new documentary “I am Richard Pryor”.

Jennifer says she learned more about the late comedian’s upbringing while producing the documentary.

I think the upbringing…I am still amazed and dazed by it that he came out of that, not just a survivor, but a thriver.

Things she discovered about this upbringing?





His grandmother owned a brothel, his father worked for her along with Pryor’s uncles, and his mother was a prostitute.

“I am Richard Pryor” premieres March 15th on Paramount network.

Gwen Stefani says she’s feeling the love…

The singer is currently performing at her Las Vegas residency, which has some famous fans, including Shania Twain.

She came to my show the other night, which I was honored. We just hung out a little bit after the show.

Stefani is also showing some love to Cure 4 Kids Hospital in Nevada, donating a portion of her ticket sales to help children.

Extra caught up with John Legend on the iheartradio music awards red carpet ahead of his powerful performance of “Preach”.

John sounded-off on the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal…

People need to realize it’s not fair anyway it’s not fair even the legal way of doing it.

Wealthy parents have advantages they can do for their kids with legacy admissions and all these other things. It’s not a fair process anyway, so this was just an extreme version of it being unfair and an illegal version, but I think we should look at the whole system.

You’ll recall, the justice department charged 50 people including Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin with participation in a college-admissions scheme to install rich kids in elite colleges and universities.

