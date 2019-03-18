It’s time for your Celebrity Tea…

Video of Barry Cofield’s DUI arrest last summer has been released…and the scene is intense — with cops drawing their guns and demanding the ex-Giants DL to get out of the car.

Get out of the car! Get out of the car now! Get out of the car! Get out of the car or we’ll shoot! Get out of the car now!

It all went down last July when the former Super Bowl champion allegedly led cops on a wild police chase after they found him asleep at the wheel of his Cadillac Escalade.





You can see in the video the conclusion of the chase …where cops are so concerned with the way the 6’4″, 250-pounder was driving — they pulled out their guns and surrounded the car.

Cofield was hit with several severe charges from the altercation, including heroin possession, assaulting an officer, DUI, resisting arrest and fleeing from police.

Golf’s a gentlemen’s game, so it’s no surprise “Southern Charm” star Shep Rose got ejected from a VIP tent when he started acting the fool.

Shep hit up the Players Championship Friday at TPC Sawgrass where he had an incredible view of the 17th hole from inside the Dye Pavilion.

Witnesses say Shep drank a little too much booze, becoming belligerent and pestering guests.

He also got up and started dancing, blocking people’s view.

St. John’s County Sheriff’s deputies stepped in and escorted Shep out of the tent without incident.

He was not arrested and though he was removed from the tent he was not asked to leave the event.

Maybe stick to water on the rocks, Shep?

Kanye West’s weekly “Sunday Service” had a special guest stop by to lift everyone up in God’s name — it was the big dog himself … Mr. DMX.

Your favor surrounds me as a shield, and the first thing that people come in contact with is my favored shield.

X delivered a “morning prayer” Sunday ahead of what has become an outdoor concert of sorts Kanye has held every weekend for the past couple months.

You can tell the rapper has had some practice delivering the good word…he sounds like a seasoned preacher.

Kanye’s church endeavor has certainly taken off since January, when he was holding these weekly choir meetups indoors and with significantly fewer people.

Love that sweet celebrity tea?

Tune in late nights for more with TMZ and Extra, here on FOX44.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments