Celebrity Tea

Rosario Dawson’s all in on Cory Booker for president in 2020, but she might be a little biased …because she just confirmed they’re in a serious, loving relationship!

I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much, who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving.

She’s the woman Booker referred to last month on The Breakfast Club when he said he was dating someone very special, while adding, “I got a boo.”

Rosario says Cory would be an amazing prez, and she’s pushing him with a campaign button.

As for whether wedding bells are on the horizon, making her potential First Lady material?

She’s not quite ready to say.





In the least shocking news of the day, Conor McGregor has officially been sued by the man who claims the UFC star smashed and stole his cell phone.

22-year-old Ahmed Abdirzak filed his suit in Miami-Dade County on Thursday — claiming battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Right now, if I’m being honest, I just want justice, you know Because this happened to me and this could happen to anyone else, so justice needs to be served.

McGregor was arrested Monday for the incident, which took place while he was leaving the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami.

Abdirzak said he did nothing to provoke McGregor and was shocked when the 30-year-old snatched his phone, threw it on the ground and stomped on it twice

On the criminal side, Conor is facing 2 felony charges –one of which carries a 15-year prison sentence if convicted.

John Stamos is trying to make people smile during a troubling time for his longtime costar Lori Loughlin.

On Thursday, the actor, best known for his role as Jesse Katsopolis on the sitcom “Full House”, posted an adorable video of his almost 1-year-old son Billy.

Though Loughlin has deleted her social media accounts in the wake of the alleged scandal, the cute video caught the attention of Stamos other “Full House” costar Candace Cameron.

Candace, who played Donna Jo (DJ) Tanner on the series, commented on the post with, “I definitely needed this right now”.

