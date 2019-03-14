It’s time for your Celebrity Tea…

Demi Lovato is moving on up …to a high-rise luxury condo in Century City, and her new place is loaded with some baller amenities and breathtaking views!

Demi recently moved into an exclusive condo building — home to tons of celebs and high-profile peeps — and she’s doing it big, all the way up on the 22nd floor!





The amenities are next-level too … Indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, an insane fitness center, exercise studios, a private park, an outdoor chef’s kitchen, a lounge, game room and screening room.

How does she ever leave the property?!?

The one, the only…Mary Poppins!

“Mary Poppins Returns” was released digitally this week and contains a scene never released online…until now.

In the scene, we see Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins floating in from the clouds with a kite in her hand.

Even though the film was drowned by Aquaman at the box office…it was nominated for 4 Oscars and made over 347 million dolars!

Mary Poppins returns is available digitally now, and March 19th on Blu-ray, DVD and 4k.

After attributing her success to Oprah Winfrey and Howard Stern, Wendy Williams went on to slam Howard’s new book.

Howard is so Hollywood right now…and Howard I love you but since you’ve gone Hollywood, everything that you say is so predictable. Every story is gonna be about, you know, ‘Oh, I love this one, we went on their yacht,’… He’s a Hollywood Insider now, which sucks.

If Williams thought stern was being predictable, then she surely must have seen his fury coming.

This comment triggered a 40 minute rant on the Howard Stern Show.

“All she talks on that show is about Hollywood. That’s as Hollywood as you get. If anyone in Hollywood called her to hang out, she’d [be there] in two seconds.

All of that is a projection!”

From there, Stern questioned what Williams impact in the industry has been, then proceeded to say that Williams was too busy being Howard Stern.

